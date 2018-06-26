Imo APC Chairman Denies any truce with Gov Okorocha

…urges party faithful and people of Imo to remain calm

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu- The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State, Dr. Hillary Eke, has denied ever having any discussions with the state Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, let alone reaching any truce with him over the crises in the party, saying the rumour was “a tissue of lies from the pit of hell.”

Eke made this known in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr. Eze Ewuzie.

“The office of the state Chairman of APC, in Imo State Dr. Hillary Eke, has denied ever having any discussions with Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State let alone having any truce. Such rumours are lies from the pit of hell,” he said.

Eke further said that those peddling such rumour were “enemies who are trying everything humanly possible to destroy the party,” and urged “the party faithful to remain calm” as, ”every evil plot against the party will fail.”

He, however, stressed that he would never work “with anybody against the wish of the party and that of the good people of Imo State.”

According to him, the “issue of who emerged the Organising Secretary of the party is embroiled in controversy and is being looked into by the party’s Appeal Panel.”