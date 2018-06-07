Immigration nabs 4 traffickers, rescues 38 victims in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—No fewer than four suspected human traffickers and 38 of their suspected victims were reportedly nabbed by the Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Command’s Comptroller, Mr. Ajisafe Joshua Olusola, disclosed this yesterday while parading a set of nine suspected victims of the activities of the traffickers in the state.

Olusola, who said the victims were rescued by operatives of the Immigration Service at the Charanchi patrol base of the state, noted that the four suspected human traffickers and 38 of their suspected victims were intercepted and rescued between February 2018, till date.

The Comptroller appealed to members of the public to assist it with vital information to fight human trafficking and child labour activities in the state.

He said: “Since February 7, the Command successfully intercepted four suspected traffickers, three males and one female; also rescued 38 suspected victims of human trafficking—19 females and 19 males.