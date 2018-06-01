Imams urged to promote positive image of Islam

Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria has called on Muslim scholars to apply their knowledge in activities that would sustain positive image of Islam and shun materialism.

The President of Ansar-ud-deen College, Isolo Old Students Association, RTD AVM, S.O Smith said the holy month of Ramadan was for spiritual purification and blessings from the Almighty Allah.

“This is a period for us to increase our worship, faith and piety as revealed in the Holy Quran and practiced by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Ramadan is to reflect on the past year, repent from our wrong doings and draw closer to Almighty Allah ” he said.

The Guest Lecturer and Chief Imam of Nawar-Deen Society of Nigeria, Abuja Branch, Dr. Nurain Taiwo Dindi, said the role of scholars and Imams in Nigeria in sustaining positive image of Islam transcends from spiritual to temporal in the form of economic, political, social and even personal issues.

“As Muslims are generally requested to fashion their lives in line with teachings and ethics of Islam, it is also the fundamental responsibility of Nigerian Islamic scholars to protect the religion from corruption, defend it from aggression and protect its sanctity and purity” he said.

He urged Islamic scholars to also serve as protectors of justice and uphold it; protect and support the weak in the face of aggression from the powerful government, group or an individual.

Nothing that majority of Nigerian scholars are not painting Islam in positive light through their method of preaching which focuses on wealth, fame and worldly position, he said this brand of scholars can go to any length to get rich quickly; acquire properties by any means ; and secure political benefit in a most ignominious manner.

He said the active involvement of Muslim scholars in government will help in sustaining positive image of Islam.