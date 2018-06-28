I’m not a politician —Odebala

By Godwin Oghre

Sapele—A civil servant in Sapele, Delta State, Wilson Odebala, has denied media reports linking him to be among several members of People Democratic Party, PDP, in Federal Ward 9/DSIEC Ward 14 of Oku-Ovwori, in Sapele, Delta State, who recently dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the area.

He said: “The mention of my name was an error which the public should take note of.

“I am an engineer by profession and I am a civil servant on grade level 14 in the state. I am not a politician, though I have siblings who are politicians. I am aware that one of my siblings called William Odebala, is a politician and, currently, a member of APC, but not me.

“When the publication came out recently, I received several calls from every part of the state, asking me if I knew the magnitude of my actions. I told those who called that I was innocent and that I was not aware of what transpired that led to my name appearing in the papers as being a politician.”