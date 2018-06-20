I’m committed to rapid development of Nigeria, Buhari tells Senegalese Islamic Cleric

…Your good job, evident for all to see- Sheikh to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said hs commitment towards the rapid development of Nigeria goes beyond ethnicity, religion and geographical lines and will remain a driving force for his administration.

The President gave the assurance while receiving Sheikh Ahmed Tijjani Ibrahim Inyass, the Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya, at the Presidential Villa.

This is as the Senegalese Islamic leader has commended President Buhari for the good job he is doing in Nigeria, noting that his efforts were “evident for all to see.’’

Acknowledging the overwhelming support of Nigerians and the confidence reposed on his administration, the President told the Sheikh: ‘‘We are very pleased with the prayers and support of the Tijjaniya to this administration and I assure you our interest is for all Nigerians, across ethnicity and religion.’’

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said, ‘‘I know you are praying for the stability and prosperity of this country.’’

He thanked the highly revered religious leader from Senegal for the visit, noting the importance of the religious group in promoting good governance in the country.

He said, ‘‘I feel highly honoured, on behalf of my country, that the Sheikh has found time to come and see us while he is here to commiserate with the families of late Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu.

‘‘The Sheikh is in Nigeria where he has vast followers and we have people across families who go to Senegal every year, as much as a lot of people go to Mecca, to visit the tomb of your great father.”

In his remarks, the Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya, commended the President for the good job he is doing in Nigeria, noting that ‘‘it is evident for all to see.’’

He said, ‘‘More than 40 million Tijjanyia’s are praying for your success because we believe the Almighty Allah has chosen you to lead Nigeria at this time and to actualise the dream of a great country.”

The Grand Khalifa, who is said to be in Nigeria to commiserate with the Rabiu family, paid tribute to late Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu, describing him as a great man and nationalist, dedicated to knowledge, Islam and prosperity of Nigeria.

The Sheikh offered prayers for the progress, prosperity of the nation and good health, wisdom, strength and success for the President.