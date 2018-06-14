I’ll shock Lalong, says PDP governorship aspirant

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE third aspirant to officially declare his intention to contest the governorship seat of Plateau State on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Sam Abashe, has promised to take the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong of All Progressives Congress, APC, by surprise, claiming people are not satisfied with his style of leadership and desire to change the change.

Abashe, who stormed the state PDP Secretariat at Yakubu Gowon Way, Jos, with his supporters, enjoined party faithful disillusioned with the past events in the party to put the past behind and support the party to better their lots from 2019.

According to the aspirant, “spending most years of my career in the Department of Peacekeeping, developing policy and reintegrating people who suffered violence into the society; having spent 15 of those years in the horns of Africa, the experiences were simply an eye-opener for me.

“I came to realise the level of waste we are having and I realised that the gaps we are having in security is because people come to governance without a blueprint.

“If you have a blueprint, you will not have many problems. So I took the option of early retirement and together with my team, we researched into what makes good governance and how to give good governance.”