I’ll comply with financial autonomy laws for legislature, judiciary — Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that he will comply with the law on the financial autonomy for the state House of Assembly and the judiciary which President Muhammadu Buhari signed last week

Okowa, in Asaba during the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Tony Obuh and Mr Lawson Efenudu as Chairman and Secretary of Delta State Pension Bureau respectively, said that the financial autonomy law for the legislature and judiciary was made possible by the collective efforts of relevant stakeholders.

He said, “I want to place on record that the constitutional amendments involved the National Assembly, the state Houses of Assembly and eventually the final bill was assented to by the President.

“So, it is a result of the constitutional amendment in which both tiers of government had been effectively involved in the decision making and I think that it is important that any section of the constitution that is finally signed into law is the constitution that we have given to ourselves as a people to operate.

“So, every arm of government is involved in its making, but, very important, as a state, as soon as it is finally transmitted to us, we will implement the law as it is because, we have sworn to adhere to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”