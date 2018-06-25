I’ll complete abandoned Koko Stadium —Okoroloko

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Assistant Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State and frontline aspirant for the Warri North state constituency seat in Delta State House of Assembly, Mr John Frederick-Okoroloko, has promised to ensure completion of Koko Stadium if elected.

Okoroloko, who spoke yesterday, in Warri, said he would invest in capacity building for the youths, adding that he would set up an empowerment programme for women and indigent members of the society.

He promised to promote peaceful co existence among the various ethnic groups that make up Warri North state constituency.

“On my programmes, firstly I am sure you are aware that the Koko stadium has been there uncompleted for decades, most unfortunately , but I will see that it is completed. The Koko port that has been moribund for years, I will partner the state government to see that the Port is functional,” he said.