Ikubese replies NCP, says Ibu-Owo faceless stooge of Yunusa, Akele

…Says Yunusa, Akele behind alleged rejoinder by Ibu-Owo

Presidential hopeful of the Alliance for New Nigeria party, ANN, Dr. Thomas Wilson Ikubese, has replied an alleged rejoinder credited to one Mr. Fatai Ibu-Owo whom, according to him, claims to be the Lagos State chapter’s Chairman of his former party, the National Conscience Party (NCP), saying the rejoinder was illegal and violates NCP’s constitution. Dr. Ikubese said Ibu-Owo is a faceless stooge of the National Chairman of NCP, Mr. Tanko Yunusa and the General Secretary, Ayodele Akele both of whom, he said, violated NCP’s constitutional provision.

The Convener of YesWeFit movement said the alleged rejoinder “ought to have been signed by the National Publicity and Publications Director (of NCP) in line with Article 4.4.10 (c) of the Constitution of the NCP” and not what he described as by an “illegally imposed State Chairman, whose position is currently being contested in court.”

He said the rejoinder was orchestrated by the duo of Mr. Tanko Yunusa and Ayodele Akele to further their alleged plot of foisting Yunusa as the flag-bearer of the NCP.

Below is the full statement:

BEING A RESPONSE TO THE REJOINDER BY NCP TO THE PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY DR THOMAS-WILSON IKUBESE ON 14th MAY 2018.

Our attention has been drawn to the rejoinder written by one Fatai Ibu-Owo, who claimed to be the Lagos State chapter’s Chairman of National Conscience Party (NCP), to the Press Conference addressed by Dr Ikubese on 14th May 2018, wherein he announced his exit from the Party because the National Chairman Tanko Yunusa and the General Secretary Ayodele Akele violated the provisions of the NCP constitution and are scheming to instal Tanko as the 2019 Presidential Candidate of the Party through the back door, while he yet remains in office as the National Chairman.

First, let’s state here that we are very much aware that Fatai Ibu-Owo’s name, a stooge of the National Chairman of the National Conscience Party, Tanko Yunusa and the General Secretary, Ayodele Akele, was just written at the bottom of the release. There is no doubt that the release was written by the duo of Tanko and Akele who have decided to hide behind one finger.

A rejoinder to a press conference which accuses the National Chairman and General Secretary of compromise ought to have been signed by the National Publicity And Publications Director in line with Article 4.4.10 (c) of the Constitution of the NCP, not an illegally imposed State Chairman, whose position is currently being contested in court.

Tanko and Akele could not get the National Publicity And Publications Director or any National Officer to sign the rejoinder because the National Officers know that the concerns raised by Dr Ikubese in his press conference are valid and have themselves expressed their reservations on these matters severally.

DETAILS OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE

For the records, we reproduce below unedited, the content of the Press Conference addressed by Dr Ikubese on 14th May 2018:

______________________________ ______________

WHY I’M QUITING THE NATIONAL CONSCIENCE PARTY (NCP) BEING THE TEXT OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY DR THOMAS-WILSON IKUBESE AT THE NUJ PRESS CENTRE AKURE ON 14TH MAY 2018 Protocols. I declared to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 24th July 2017, because the recommendations in my book tittled MY PRESCRIPTIONS FOR NIGERIA written in 2011 which I sent to our political leadership wasn’t implemented. These recommendations/prescriptions if implemented will bring about the much desired positive change in our dear nation, and position her where she ought to be; amongst the best nations of the world. Premised on these, I decided to run for the office of the President using my book to benchmark governance. My followers who are scattered around the 36 states of the Federation decided thereupon that we join the National Conscience Party (NCP) and pursue the actualization of the birth of the new Nigeria of our dream therein, because the ideologies of the Founder of the Party, late icon Chief Gani Fawehinmi, which centered around fairness, equity and justice were in tandem with mine. I then joined the NCP on 16th September 2017. Because of my respect for the memory of Chief Gani Fawehinmi, I will not want to go into the fine details of the happenings in the NCP and the various hostilities I have suffered from the leadership of the Party, except unfolding events in the coming days make it expedient for me to do so. I will however state two reasons why it will be difficult for me to remain in the NCP; 1. The National Chairman Yunusa Tanko and the National Secretary Ayodele Akele drafted a document (attached herein) directing that any Presidential Aspirant who is less than 2yrs in the party should pay the sum of N7.04 million naira to the Party, which is against the age-long tradition laid down by Chief Gani Fawehinmi that party members who seek to run for offices should do so at no cost, as a populist Party, as to encourage the masses to thereby participate actively in politics. The argument advanced by the duo is that this money will serve to finance the Party. Conversely however, Article 9.4.1 of the constitution of the NCP clearly stipulates how the party shall raise funds, i.e membership fees, donations and/or contributions from well meaning individuals or bodies, proceeds from sale or auction of party materials and publications and income from investments. Nowhere is it stated in the constitution that funds shall be generated by levying aspirants mandatorily! This action is in further breach of Article 4.1.3 (c) of the NCP which stipulates that a National Congress must be convened to discuss the affairs of the Party and to take such decisions and/or give general guidelines as may be necessary for the progress and proper working of the Party. A National Congress was not called, as this decision was taken exclusively by the National Chairman and General Secretary. 2. The National Chairman, Yunusa Tanko formerly declared to run for the office of the President on the 23rd April 2018, without resigning his position as National Chairman. As at today, he doubles as the National Chairman and a Presidential Aspirant of the NCP to the disadvantage of any other Aspirant in the Party who will be “screened” by a committee that will ultimately report to him. He thus upholds the power to approbate and reprobate. You cannot be in charge of the Party, control its machineries and resources and also be an Aspirant without fairness, justice and equity being compromised. Tanko erected a barricade, mandating me to pay N7.04million as a Presidential Aspirant, while he is not making any such payment, even though we are running for the same office. Since the National Chairman and General Secretary of the party have obviously compromised the integrity for which the party is known, I hereby withdraw my membership of the NCP forthwith, for if I remain in the Party, it is obvious that the duo will use the Party machinery to the advantage of Tanko. And should I defeat him in the primaries, he and his accomplices will most likely work against me in the general elections. I call on members of the NCP to rise and protect the legacy of justice and equity in the Party for which Chief Gani Fawehinmi lived and died. For me, I shall move on and continue to join forces with genuine progressive-minded individuals and groups to birth the new Nigeria of our dream. A New Nigeria is possible Together we can #YesWeFit Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese 2019 Presidential Aspirant 14th May, 2018

______________________________ _______________

It was this Press Conference that the duo of Tanko and Akele responded to in a rejoinder signed on their behalf by their illegally imposed stooge, Fatai Ibu-Owo.

We shall proceed to address each of the issues they raised in their rejoinder under sub-headings for easy comprehension and analysis.

FATAI IBU-OWO AS AN ILLEGALLY IMPOSED CHAIRMAN OF LAGOS NCP

It is expedient that we start by addressing the controversy surrounding the imposition of Fatai Ibu-Owo by Tanko and Akele as the Chairman of Lagos NCP, which is currently the subject of litigation at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos state, in suite numberFHC/L/CS/864/17 as to have a foundational

understanding of how Tanko and Akele are destroying the NCP by divide-and-rule antics and installing stooges who are willing to execute their selfish agenda in brazen violation of the constitution of the NCP for their personal benefits and pecuniary gains.

Article 9.2.3 of the constitution of the NCP clearly states that “all elections shall be conducted at the ANNUAL CONGRESS of the concerned level of the Party”.

On the 18th March 2017, the NCP Lagos chapter led by Comrade Tunde Agunbiade as the State Chairman conducted the State Annual Congress and election of new excos in accordance with the above constitutional requirement, having fulfilled Article 9.2.5 which states that “all elections shall be organised by Electoral Panel which must be set up not later than 4 months before the annual meeting of the Congress at which it is to conduct an election, while it shall stand defunct on the completion of the election”.

Comrade Agunbiade invited the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) to witness the election, but was told that Tanko and Akele had written to them to boycott the event for a later date, hence the absence of INEC at that Congress.

That congress/election which had nine out of ten functional out-going exco members in attendance was conducted peacefully and produced a new exco led by Comrade Bayo Ogunleye as the State Chairman.

A week later, 25th March 2017, Tanko and Akele organised a fresh “election” where Fatai Ibu-Owo was the only member of the previous exco in attendance.

Comrade Agunbiade, the immediate past Lagos state NCP chairman and Comrade Bayo Ogunleye, the newly elected Lagos state NCP chairman sent the newly elected P.R.O, Comrade Kehinde Adeoye to the event with a letter so duely signed to be handed over to the representatives of INEC at the event, notifying them of the illegality of the process.

However, Comrade Seeni Ajayi, who bullies for Tanko and Akele, snatched the letter and tore it in the presence of all in attendance!

It took the intervention of law-enforcement agents to return calmness to the venue.

It was that kangaroo election which was an obvious breach of Articles 9.2.5 and 9.2.3 of the constitution of the NCP that produced Fatai Ibu-Owo, the stooge whose named was used to sign the lie-ladden rejoinder.

The Lagos state scenario is just one of the several cases of how Tanko and Akele disparage credible, visionary comrades and install their stooges to fulfil their pecuniary desires.

THAT DR IKUBESE IS NOT A FUNCTIONAL MEMBER OF NCP, THAT HE NEVER PAID A KOBO AS DUES AND THAT ALL THE PROMISES HE MADE TO ONDO STATE NCP WERE NOT FULFILLED.

Upon joining the NCP, Dr Ikubese inquired from Tanko how much the monthly dues of the party was. Tanko replied by saying that the annual dues is one hundred naira (N100) per month or one thousand two hundred naira (N1,200) per annum, as the Party is a populist/humanist party. This conversation took place on phone, in the presence of the Ondo state chairman of the NCP, Comrade Davis Oluwasuyi, who made the account details of the party available to Dr Ikubese upon the advice of Tanko, immediately after that conversation.

Dr Ikubese therefore on his own volition decided to pay the sum of two thousand naira ( N2,000) instead of the statutory one thousand two hundred naira (N1200) per annum on the 6th October 2017 through teller number 2326337 at U.B.A in favour of NCP account number 1000598812. This payment was acknowledged by Tanko and Akele, upon which Dr Ikubese was issued a Membership Card with number 0356 by Comrade Davis Oluwasuyi, the Ondo State Chairman of the NCP, having fulfilled his membership obligation.

Looking back now, Dr Ikubese was in the Party for eight months (September 2017 to May 2018). The two thousand naira thus translates into two hundred and fifty naira monthly, which is one hundred and fifty naira in excess of the one hundred naira that the National Chairman asked Dr Ikubese to pay as monthly dues.

The rejoinder also stated that Dr Ikubese did not pay for the Membership Card given to him. This is another deliberate distortion of facts aimed at confusing members of the public who they know will ask them how Dr Ikubese came about his Membership Card if he didn’t pay his dues!

In the NCP like several other parties, once you pay your dues, you qualify as a member and automatically collect your membership card. There’s no separate amount paid for membership card, differently from the dues!

It is a shame that Tanko granted an interview to Premium Times shortly after the Press Conference of Dr Ikubese saying that the only amount paid by Dr Ikubese is two thousand naira, without stating that the sum was for his annual dues in line with his directive. It’s a pity that the National Chairman of a party such as the NCP that preaches uprightness and accountability is deliberately distorting facts for percuniary gains. In that interview he said Dr Ikubese paid only N2,000. In his rejoinder signed by his stooge Fatai Ibu-Owo, Tanko again said Ikubese “has not paid a kobo ” to the party.

Which do we now believe? Two different statements, from the same individual!

The Spirit of Chief Gani Fawehinmi must be turning in his grave right now, seeing what unstable characters like Tanko and Akele have turned his Party into.

On the allegation that Dr Ikubese did not fulfil all the promises he made to the Ondo state chapter of NCP, it’s expedient to put the record straight.

When Dr Ikubese joined the Party, the Ondo State Chairman, Comrade Davis Oluwasuyi told him that the party was in need of a secretariat, where its activities can be managed.

Dr Ikubese told Comrade Davis to look for a befitting property in the high brow business district of Oba Adesida through Oyemekun road for the purpose of the party’s secretariat.

Comrade Davis eventually located a substandard property around the Osolo Palace, which Dr Ikubese did not approve as he deemed it not befitting for the Party.

Eventually, Dr Ikubese located a befitting property along the high brow business district at No. 82 Oke-Ijebu Street, Akure. He informed comrade Davis and took him there for inspection. After Comrade Davis certified the property fit for use, Dr Ikubese proceeded to make full payment for same from his private purse and equally transferred the sum of twenty thousand naira to the FCMB account number 3368653014, being the personal account of Comrade Davis for the purpose of placing a vacancy advertisement slot in Trace News Magazine for the secretariat staff who would work in the office.

Dr Ikubese and an excited Comrade Davis thereupon posed for a photograph in front of the building, to commemorate the birth of a new dawn for the Ondo state chapter of NCP. The picture is in our archives.

The receipt issued by the Landlord for the full payment of the property is also in our archives.

This event was reported by NigerianCableNews, an online media outfit.

This was followed by a State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting called by Comrade Davis Oluwasuyi, where he and members of Ondo SEC thanked Dr Ikubese for his benevolence to the Party.

How so unfortunate, that the mischievous duo of Tanko and Akele could now turn around and lie so shamelessly that Dr Ikubese did not fulfil any of the promises he made to the Ondo state chapter of NCP!

Tanko and Akele have since been mounting pressures on Comrade Davis Oluwasuyi the Ondo State Chairman, to distort facts and generate orchestrated falsehood against Dr Ikubese so as to discredit him in the eyes of the public.

THAT SCORES OF CORRUPT BOURGEOISIE POLITICIANS, SCAMMERS, FAILED POLITICIANS FROM APC/PDP AND SEVERAL AGENTS OF THE NIGERIAN RULING ELITES ARE TRYING TO COME IN, HIJACK AND DERAIL THE NCP.

This is another concorted lie by Tanko/Akele meant to massage their ego and make the Party look worthwhile in the eyes of the uninformed.

The truth is that the NCP is a party with great potentialsby virtue of the legacy enshrined thereof by the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, the founder . However, since Yunusa Tanko and Ayodele Akele took over the leadership of the Party as National Chairman and General Secretary respectively in 2012, the fortunes of the party has since nose dived, because these duo are not after the development of the Party, but are only using the Party as a tool of merchandise for their selfish interest.

Today, no state chapter of the NCP has a secretariat, except Lagos state which occupies the Gani Fawehinmi Memorial Organisation’s (GAFAMorg) office space as its secretariat. Even the FCT chapter occupies the kitchenspace of the unbefitting two-bedroom apartment used as the national secretariat of the Party in Abuja.

How can such a poorly managed Party which has been raped sore and ran aground by the duo of Tanko and Akele be an attraction to “bourgeoisie politicians” and “agents of the Nigerian ruling elites”?

Truth is, as it stands today, the NCP is a moribund Party, no thanks to Tanko and Akele.

The coming of Dr Ikubese into the party, with his several town hall meetings across the various states of the federation, coupled with many media appearances and press releases on burning national issues, caused a monumental rebirth of the party as people were asking to know about the party as though it’s a new Party, while those who had known about the Party were surprised to know that it is still in existence!

No serious minded aspirant to any public office today will run under the National Conscience Party. Not even human rights activists who should naturally feel at home with the Party, because Tanko and Akele have turned the Party to their private enterprise and tool of merchandise since they took over its leadership in 2012. This explains why the immediate past National Chairman of the Party, Mr Femi Falana resigned from the Party so as not to have his good name soiled by this duo who have constituted themselves into principalities in the NCP.

So who wants to “hijack” an empty shell with no political worth and value?

* A party that has no state secretariats.

*A party whose card-carying membership is not up to two thousand in a nation of 186 million people, and keeps loosing her few members by the day due to bad, uninspiring, selfish leadership.

*A party that does not control a single seat in government at any level.

*A party where only the National Chairman and General Secretary take decisions in their bedrooms and it becomes law.

* A party whose national body has no functional website in twenty first century.

* A party that has refused to maximise the gains of social media in twenty first century.

* A party where the few great minds who stray in there are deliberately frustrated and chased away so that Tanko/Akele can continue to have a field’s day, unchallenged.

* A party that is not interested in growing its membership base or winning elections, but is rather interested in using their candidates as a bargaining tool for self enrichment.

Who wants to “hijack” a comatosed liability?

There are 68 registered political parties in Nigeria today. Of these, the NCP falls far behind in the line of serious political parties. All those who associate with the party today still do so because of the memory of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. But none of these people will ever consider the NCP as a party of choice should they decide to run for elective office, because they know better.

NCP under Tanko/Akele has thus become an artefact, fit only for the museum.

THAT DR IKUBESE EMBARKED ON SEVERAL ANTI-PARTY ACTIVITIES BY VISITING PRESIDENT OBASANJO AND CHIEF FALAE



AND DROPPING THE NAME OF THE PARTY EVEN THOUGH HE IS NOT AN OFFICIAL OF THE PARTY AND THAT THE PARTY ISSUED A STATEMENT TO DISSOCIATE ITSELF FROM HIS DEALINGS.

Article 2.1 of the constitution of the NCP states that “all members shall have the right to participate fully in the activities of the Party and to aspire to any position of responsibility within the Party or any public office on the platform of the Party “.

Dr Ikubese by virtue of this provision, having joined the party formally and paid his dues and given a membership card, is entitled to run for the office of the President and be so publicly identified as a “Presidential Aspirant” of the NCP. He doesn’t have to be an official of the Party to make a statement in respect of his aspiration. At no time did he speak for the Party. He rather spoke variously in respect of his aspiration and manifesto for a new Nigeria. It is therefore distortingly mischievous to accuse him of “dropping the name of the party”, whatever that means.

The duo of Tanko/Akele should mention a single “anti-party” activity embarked upon by Dr Ikubese, who has actually been going round the country popularizing the Party which has since become moribund from the mismanagement of Tanko/Akele.

President Olusegun Obasanjo is not a dignitary that just anybody can have audience with. Many try for months to have appointment with him without success. Yet, he granted express audience to Dr Ikubese because he’s aware of his integrity, the genuiness of his aspiration and his huge followership across the federation as the very first young person to declare to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as far back as 24th July, 2017, prompted by the need to make Nigeria work, with a spelt-out agenda.

His visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was well publicised by the press who were in the know of the purpose of the visit.

For the records, Dr Ikubese visited President Obasanjo on two grounds;

(i) He thanked him for the letter he wrote, urging President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019 as that letter echoed the yearnings of the masses on the street, who are victims of the lack-lustre leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari.

(ii) He persuaded him that the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) floated by the former President and its subsequent political metamorphosis should not field a recycled politician in the 2019 Presidential election, stating specifically that should the Coalition field an “ex-this, ex-that”, it would no longer qualify as a Third Force, urging him therefore to encourage the emergence of a young, fresh, visionary candidate who has not hitherto been stained by the murky waters of Nigerian politics.

Which of these two points contradict the spirit of progressivism and the ideology of the NCP or runs contrary to the expectations of the Nigerian masses?

Recall that the 2015 Presidential Candidate of the NCP, Engr Martins Onovo visited former President Obasanjo during the build-up to the 2015 Presidential election. Till this day, nobody knows the purpose of his visit and the subject of discussion. When asked, he said it was a “private visit”. Yet, there is no record of the NCP taking any action against him.

Ikubese’s visit to Chief Olu Falae is also in the open, covered by the press. For Chief Falae, an elderstatesman and the National Chairman of another Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to have granted audience to Dr Ikubese, a presidential aspirant of another Party, goes to show the quantum of respect he has for the young revolutionist. Again, the content of the meeting is in the open, covered by the press, reproducible by Google. Dr Ikubese admonished him that his party, which many political big wigs were defecting to, should not field a recycled politician for the 2019 Presidential election.

Again, how does this admonition run contrary to the ideology of the NCP or the common good of the masses ?

The rejoinder also stated that the NCP “issued a statement to dissociate itself from the dealings of Dr Ikubese”. This is another deliberate falsehood!

We challenge the duo of Tanko and Akele to produce a copy of the said “statement”.

In their characteristic manner, it is easy for them to quickly conjure a fake letter and back-date it to that effect. However, we are waiting to puncture their lie as usual. Letters, statements, memo etc are sent to members of NCP via NCP Hq e-mail. Let them screen-munch and show to the world the date on the “sent” compartment on the official e-mail address of the NCP revealing the purported “statement” therein. This electronic data cannot be manipulated, as they could easily do with a hard copy.

It’s most unfortunate that while Dr Ikubese was busy traveling round the country, organising Town-Hall meetings, issuing press statements, granting press interviews addressing Press Conferences and invoking the consciousness of the Party in the minds of Nigerians, the duo of Tanko and Akele were busy scheming how to edge him out and hand over the Party’s Presidential ticket to Tanko through the back door for their selfish gains.

Dr Ikubese is the kind of candidate that any serious political party would desire to fly its ticket in a Presidential election. But for the duo of Tanko and Akele, Dr Ikubese is bad news because NCP under Tanko and Akele fields candidates in elections, not with the intention of winning, but with the intention of using such candidates to bargain for money and favour.

Seeing that Dr Ikubese is a principled, successful and serious-minded technocrat who will not agree to participate in such political merchandise, the only way they could continue with their trade was to edge him out of the Party by manufacturing unconstitutional barricades and refusing to call a National Congress, where their illegalities can be thwarted.

THAT NCP IS NOT INTERESTED IN GOING INTO ALLIANCE WITH ANY POLITICAL PARTY AND THAT THIS IS WHAT DR IKUBESE WANTED TO IMPOSE ON THE PARTY

This is another deliberate falsehood which again reveals Tanko and Akele as persons not worthy of public trust.

In 2010, fifteen political parties (including NCP) that faced deregistration from INEC came together to form Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN), went to court and got a judgement in their favour.

In July 2017 (before Dr Ikubese even joined the NCP), these fifteen political parties (including the NCP) again came together with the aim of presenting a CONSENSUS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE in the 2019 Presidential election as a means of wrestling power from the APC. The coalition which has increased its membership to about thirty political parties as at January 2018 has Yunusa Tanko who is the National Chairman of the NCP as its Spokesperson, while Alhaji Abdulkadir Salam of the Labour Party (LP) was appointed as Chairman and Barrister Godson Okoye of the United Democratic Party (UDP) as Secretary.

Yunusa Tanko in his capacity as the spokesperson of the Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN) has granted several press interviews in this regards. A simple Google search will so reveal. Recently, in the first week of April 2018 on Sunrise Daily, Maupe Ogun of Channels television asked Tanko about the disposition of the NCP to forming alliance with other parties with the aim of wrestling power from the APC. Tanko, in that live telecast again confirmed that the NCP is involved in forming alliance with other parties as to “rescue Nigeria” in 2019. The footage of that interview is on YouTube.

On 21st March 2018 at the Nicon Luxury Hotel Abuja, venue of the Grand National Summit & Official Launch Of Grand Political Coalition On The Future Of Nigeria by the Nigeria Intervention Movement, Yunusa Tanko was conspicuously present in his capacity as the National Chairman of NCP and Spokesperson for the Coalition of New Nigeria. We have pictures of him at that event in our archives.



How can the duo of Tanko and Akele now turn around to say that the NCP is not interested in forming alliance with other parties and go on to accuse Dr Ikubese of wanting to “impose” alliance on the NCP, when the NCP had gone into alliance before Dr Ikubese even joined the Party and Tanko himself is the Mouthpiece of the alliance!

Isn’t it obvious that Tanko and Akele are perpetual liars who are bent on distorting history and deliberately misinforming members of the public for their selfish interest?

THAT DR IKUBESE HAS NO SINGLE FOLLOWER IN LAGOS NCP

Please recall that as at today, there are two factions in Lagos NCP, courtesy of the manipulations of Tanko and Akele. The authentic faction led by Comrade Bayo Ogunleye, which is the exco that followed the constitutional provision of the Party and the faction that was illegally imposed by Tanko/Akele, led by Fatai Ibu-Owo.

While Dr Ikubese has interacted severally with the Comrade Bayo Ogunleye led exco and has enjoyed tremedous comradeship from them, he has been careful not to encourage illegality by distancing himself from the illegal exco led by Fatai Ibu-Owo. So, of a truth, he has “no single follower” in the illegal faction of Fatai Ibu-Owo, but has one hundred percent followership in the authentic Comrade Bayo Ogunleye led exco, as well as all other state chapters of the NCP all of whom are excited, seeing that the coming of Dr Ikubese into the Party gave the Party a new lease of life.

THAT DR IKUBESE HAS ONLY TWO THOUSAND LIKES ON FACEBOOK.

It’s unfortunate that Tanko and Akele who are vested with the responsibility of leading a Party such as the NCP have degenerated so low to the point of triviality, by making a mountain out of the mole hill of Facebook “likes” in an attempt to denigrate the highly respected Dr Ikubese.

It is thus expedient that we put the records straight.

Dr Ikubese has the following Facebook accounts:

(i) Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese (5,000 friends)

(ii) Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese for President 2019 (15,000 likes)

(iii) Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese for President 2019 (13,000 members)

(iv) Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese for President 2019 (194 likes)

(v) Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese for President 2019 (170 likes)

The summation comes to over thirty three thousand followers. While we acknowledge that this is a far cry from our target and yet are working daily on increasing our social media presence, it has become necessary to set the record straight, that we currently have a followership of over thirty three thousand and not two thousand as mischieviously put by Tanko and Akele in their rejoinder. This is without prejudice to the almost fully subscribed over three hundred and fifty WhatsApp platforms of the Ikubese Campaign networks across the 36 states of the federation, Abuja and the diaspora. Ditto for other media windows.

Perhaps, since Tanko has decided to go in search of Facebook “likes”, we may need to turn the search light on him and the Party under his leadership. Tanko Yunusa and the NCP have the following facebook accounts;

(i) Yunusa Tanko (2,391 friends)

(ii) Yunusa Tanko NCP 2019 ( 179 likes)

(iii) National Conscience Party (277 likes)

(iv) National Conscience Party (161 members)

(v) National Conscience Party (53 members)

(vi) National Conscience Party (106 likes)

(vii) National Conscience Party Lagos state (194 likes)

(viii) National Conscience Party Lagos state (755 likes)

(ix) NCP Enugu state (277 friends)

(x) National Conscience Party Osun chapter (41 likes)

(xi) NCP – National Conscience Party (305 members)

(xii) National Conscience Party (NCP) (10 members)

(xiii) National Conscience Party (NCP) Benue state chapter (22 members)

(xiv) National Conscience Party – NCP Sunshine State Chapter (102 likes)

The summation of Facebook followership of Yunusa Tanko and the entire NCP in Nigeria and in the diaspora under his leadership is less than five thousand, yet he is ridiculing Dr Ikubese with over thirty three thousand followers!

THAT IF DR IKUBESE WERE SERIOUS, HE WOULD HAVE JOINED A POLITCAL

PARTY IMMEDIATELY HE WROTE HIS BOOK TITTLED “MY PRESCRIPTIONS FOR NIGERIA”