Ikubese: Lagos NCP demands probe, resignation of Natn’l chairman, Secretary over alleged misconduct

The Lagos state chapter of the National Conscience Party (NCP) has called for the resignation of the National Chairman, Dr.YunusaTanko over alleged violation of the objectives and goals of the party.

The Lagos state chapter also called for a probe of both Dr. Tanko and the General Secretary, comrade Ayodele Akele over the allegation levelled against them by the former presidential aspirant, Dr. Thomas Wilson Ikubese who withdrew and decamped from the party after citing usurpation of the party by both the Chairman and the secretary.

Dr. Ikubese had withdrawn his presidential ambition under the NCP as well as dumped the party after alleging violation of the objectives and goals of the party by both Dr.YunusaTanko and comrade Ayodele akele.

However, in a statement signed and issued to newsmen on Thursday, the NCP Lagos State Chapter Chairman, Comrade Bayo Ogunleye, said it became expedient that it informed the general public that the actions of both the national president of the party and the national secretary were unconstitutional.

He said the action of the duo is capable of collapsing and damaging the image of the party, hence, the need for the party’s founding fathers to wade in and salvage the image of the party.

The statement called for the resignation of the Chairman or his relinquishing of his presidential ambition if he so wishes to remain the party’s national chairman.

The statement also called for a probe into the allegation and appropriate sanction if found wanting .

The statement reads thus:

“National Conscience Party (NCP) Lagos State chapter deemed it expedient at this auspicious time to correct some anomalies and put the record straight in the eyes of the public and to further save the image of our dear party from total collapse and damage by issuing the Party National Chairman and General Secretary in the persons of Dr.Yunusa Tanko and comrade Ayodele Akele respectively by NCP former Presidential Aspirant , Dr. Thomas Wilson Ikubese a while ago alleging the duo of demanding the sum of N7.04 Million Naira from him as a pre-requisite before he can seek for presidential ticket under the platform which is unconstitutional and in cleared contrast to our Constitutional provision which allows members to do so at no cost.

Ever since the allegations has gone viral on social media platforms and other electronic media, both Dr.Tanko and Comarde Akele, up till date have not yet controvert or debunked it either personally or through other National offices, most especially the image maker of the party, National P.R.O which gives serious concern and seems true.

As regards the criteria for aspirant seeking for any Political Offices under NCP as a Populist Party, It is a known fact and age long tradition during the lifetime of the founder. Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAM SAN that no additional cost attached to aspirant fee after being a financial member of the party who must have paid the monthly dues up till date.

Thus, the issue of asking aspirants to pay money into the coffers of the party to the tune of millions is alien and unconstitutional which is clearly stipulated in the party’s Constitution under Article 9.4.1 , in respect of fund raising which is through i.e. membership fees, donations and /or contributions from well meaning individuals or bodies, proceeds from sale or auction of party materials and publications and income from investments.

Emphasis should be on donations and /or contributions from well meaning individuals or bodies which must be willingly /voluntary but not mandatory through levy. NCP Lagos State Chapter and other Chapters across the country are fully aware that at no point in time had the constitution of the Party amended to accommodate the decision Taken exclusively by the National Chairman and General Secretary which we distanced ourselves from.

However, we cannot deny the fact that NCP Lagos State Chapter has had its own Fair Share of crisis caused by the duo of Dr.YunusaTanko and comrade Ayodele akele, architects of the misfortune bedeviling the party in Lagos today which is a subject of litigation in the court presently most especially the ego – centric and divisive tendencies and agenda of comrade Akele who became the party National General Secretary through the support and sponsorship of members of Lagos state chapter NCP in 2012 while since then has wreaked much havoc on the party by polarization .

Being conscious of the damage this allegation which is in public domain may have caused, this chapter then writes the National Chairman to defend the allegations but till now no response, while the eerie silence of the alleged duo, NCP Lagos State Chapter WITHOUT sounding unequivocal demand as follows:

(1) In the face of this serious and damning allegations by the alleged Dr. Thomas Wilson Ikubese who has since resigned from the party after daring the ALLEGED DUO OF Dr. Tanko and Comrade Akele to deny the allegations.

(2) We hereby equally demand that the National Chairman and General Secretary hence forth step aside to allow an independent investigation panel (body) conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and choose the Path of honor to clear their names from this mess (CORRUPTION).

(3) That Dr. Tanko Yunusa should rescind/renounce forthwith his presidential aspiration which is a contradiction and unprecedented or tender his resignation because as a substantive National Chairman NCP who at the same time seeking for presidential ticket under the party he superintended over is clear denial of others privileges who are aspirants too.

(4) That the outcome/findings of the investigative panel should be made available to all state chapters while the alleged National Officers if found culpable of guilty, Articles 3: under disciplinary procedure from 3.1-6 and articles 9.8.1 (a-e) should be invoked on them because of the supremacy of NCP constitution over every member in the management of its affairs are clear.

(5) Urgent call on Deputy National Chairman (DNC) from the six geo-political zones, members of National Executive Committee (NEC), States Executive Committees (SEC) of all chapters , concerned and genuine members of NCP at large to convene an Extra Ordinary Meeting of the National Congress in fulfillment of Article 4.1.4 of our constitution to chart a new way forward and redeemed the battered image of the party due to the alleged atrocities perpetrated by the two alleged presiding officers, Tanko and Akele who have turned the administration of the party into a private and personal affairs without due respect /regards to all other party structures and sub-structures which is devoid of consultation and unconstitutional.

(6) At this time invocation of constitution as stipulated in Article 4.2.2 is a child of necessity …. Meeting of the National Coordinating Council shall be convened EITHER by the national secretary in consultation with the National Chairperson or BY AGREEMENT OF ONE THIRD of members of the Council for the purpose of taking DECISIONS on EMERGENCY SITUATIONS arising between one Annual meeting of the National Congress and another to carry out such other functions as envisage in any other provision of this Constitution.

(7) We equally call on pioneer National General Secretary of the party, Dr. Femi Aborishade, 2015 Presidential Aspirant under NCP, Chief.Engr. Martins Onovo, Barr. Eze Eluchie and all other founding leaders of the party including aggrieved ones to come on board and save the soul of the party from total collapse from the hands of these merchants who are only interested in pecuniary benefits and what they stand to Gain from the party in monetary terms but not ready to build the party.

In conclusion ,as we all know 2019 general elections is around the corner, it is never too late to reposition one dear party NCP after thorough cleansing and sanitizing of the party to enable us field credible candidate seeking for various political offices at different level which is a task we must embark on but with the issue of corruption hanging on the neck of the two principal officers at the national level, it become a smear and dent on the image and reputation of the only legacy left behind for Nigerians by Chief Gani Fawehinmi who had zero tolerance for corruption and fought all his life for the betterment of all NIGERIANS irrespective of their status while equally Championed to eradicate suffering of the masses thus bequeathed to us the motto of our Party which is “Abolition of poverty.’’

Let us kill corruption before it destroys us as a nation, it is a collective struggle and together we must strive to rid this country of bad elements including our dear Political Party. Let us birth and rebirth a new NCP.

‘’Dare to struggle, dare to win’’ Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta,” the statement concluded.