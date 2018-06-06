Ikpeazu’s aide declares for House of Reps

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—AHEAD of 2019 general elections, Special Assistant to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Trade and Commerce, Mr Jude Udeachara, has declared his intention to run for the seat of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

As a start, Udeachara has made his ambition public to members of the PDP from Achara-Mbaugwu ward in his Amaokwe, Uturu native home in Isuikwuato Council area.

Addressing them, he solicited their support to secure the party’s ticket at the party’s primary election to enable him run for the election.

“I have invited you home today to inform you that I want to run for the position of the House of Representatives on my party’s ticket for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency.”

“So, I called out my party members and stakeholders to formally tell them of my ambition. I want to represent them because I strongly believe that I will make more positive impacts than the former occupants of that position”, he told them.