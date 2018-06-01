Ikpeazu extols Wabara at 70

ABIA State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Ndaneweh Wabara on his 70th birthday, describing him as a distinguished leader and patriot.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, Governor Ikpeazu stated that Senator Wabara is an astute and respectable Nigerian leader who has contributed immensely to the development of the nation’s democracy, as a parliamentarian and democrat.

Governor Ikpeazu also prayed God to grant the senator good health to enjoy his golden years with more wisdom as he continues in his advisory and fatherly duties to the people of Abia State and Nigeria.