Ikoyi Club 1938 Swim Squad wins Swimfest in Germany

The Swim Team from Ikoyi Club 1938 has emerged winners in the 47th International Swimming Competition held in Neheim-Husten, Germany

Ikoyi Club 1938 came 1st after winning 75 gold medals, 59 silver medals, 38 bronze medals, several certificates and trophies for outstanding performance in different categories.



Oloyede Obatoyinbo, Vice Chairman/Games Captain of the Swimming Section at Ikoyi Club, said he was especially proud of the girls and boys relay teams whose combined average age is 11 years.

The Games Captain said: “Given the times the swimmers age 9-13 years achieved, there was no doubt that swimming is a sport that will give prominence to Nigeria in the nearest future”.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Swimming Section, Ikoyi Club 1938, Mr. Abayomi Ogundipe said “he was especially thankful to all our sponsors without whom this achievement would not have been possible”.