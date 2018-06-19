Ikeja Magistrates’ Court remands businessman in Kirikiri pending sentence for stealing church chairs

Lagos – An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 36-year-old businessman, Olaleye Olatola,be remanded in Kiriliri prison, pending his sentence.

Magistrate, Mr M. I. Salami, gave the order, after Olatola pleaded guilty to breaking into the premises of the Mountain of Fire Church in Lagos and stealing 24 chairs valued at N50,000.



Salami fixed June 26 for sentencing.

Olatola, who resides at No 949 Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, Alagbado, Lagos, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, housebreaking and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abiola Olawale, said Olatola and others at large committed the offences on May 29 at the Church premises located at No 1, Oluwaseyi St., Alagbado, a suburb of Lagos.

He told the court that Olatola and his acomplices jointly broke into the Church of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry and stole 24 pieces of plastic chairs valued at N50,000.

He said the stolen property belonged to Pastor Smith Olusegun, the founder of the church.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 311, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 311 stipulates a seven-year jail term for breaking into place of worship and committing felony, while Section 411 stipulates two years for conspiracy. (NAN)