Ikeja Electric donates bags, books to school, affirms support for quality education

As global attention turned to children across the world on Children’s Day 2018, Ikeja Electric Plc, one of Nigeria’s largest electricity distribution company, has reaffirmed its commitment to support quality primary education and contribute to the growth of the education sector through its Personal-Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) initiatives.

In commemorating this year’s Children’s Day at G.R.A Nursery and Primary School, Ogudu, Lagos, the company had an interactive session with the pupils while sharing educational items such bags, note books, pens and also providing them with safety tips against electrical hazards.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Felix Ofulue, emphasized that as future leaders, it is pertinent that their growth and quality of their educational development is taken very seriously.

“As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Ikeja Electric will continue to create opportunities and platform that will prepare children to excel in their academic pursuits and help them towards living more enriching lives as adults’ he said.

He noted that the company is committed towards promoting a fulfilling learning culture experience among primary schools students and supporting them with quality educational materials while stressing that given the right environment and support the children will excel.

In her remark, the visibly elated Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Afolake Oke-Bello expressed appreciation by commending the company for donating the educational items to the school, as a way of encouraging the pupils.

She said: “This is a worthy effort from Ikeja Electric. We are happy and grateful to Ikeja Electric for coming to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day with us.”

The students applauded Ikeja Electric for bring smiles to their faces by celebrating the Children’s Day with them. Faith Abiona, a primary 6 student said: “We are very happy to see Ikeja Electric in our school to celebrate the Children’s Day with us. We pray that God will bless them.

Children’s Day is annually observed in Nigeria on May 27. The holiday is celebrated by government and non-governmental organizations. It is recognized globally as a day to honour children.