Ijaw leaders back Amaechi on Ijaw governor in Rivers

IJAW leaders have appealed to their people to queue behind Mr. Chibuike Amaechi in ensuring that Ijaw produce the next governor of Rivers State.

The leaders, in a communiqué by Chief Mike Loyibo, at the end of a meeting held in Port Harcourt, said their decision was not political but anchored on the spirit of equity and fair play.

They said: “In the spirit of brotherly love, we are making a case for our Ijaw brothers and sisters in Rivers State to support the vision of the former governor of the state and current Minister of Transportation in ensuring that an Ijaw person becomes governor in 2019.

“As a former governor of the state, he has been fighting hard to ensure the emergence of an Ijaw governor. But unfortunately, it is still we the Ijaw that are frustrating him. It is based on this that we are urging them to close ranks and work with Ameachi in the actualisa-tion of this dream.”