IGP team nabs man over father’s death, threat to step-mum’s life

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Inspector General General of Police (IPG) Monitoring Team, yesterday whisked a suspect, Goodluck Ikpefua Ebohon, from Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to Abuja over alleged role in the death of his father, Gilbert Ikpefua Ebohon. The team which picked the suspect from his Rumuokoro residence in Port Harcourt, said it was acting on a petition to IGP Ibrahim Idris by Mrs. Felicia Ikpefua, who also accused the suspect, her stepson and nine other siblings of threatening her life.

In the petition raised by C.J. Ileka of Obidimma Obidimms Chambers, the petitioner alleged that the death of her husband in 2005 resulted from incessant harassment and physical assaults by Goodluck and other brothers, still at large, in Ikokogbe Ewossa community, Igueben local government area, Edo state. The petition read, “Persons constituting Omoifo’s Team, stepsons to Our Client have never allowed our client and her children to have peace in her husband’s house since her marriage to Gibert.

“While persecution and eventual killing of Gilbert went simultaneously with threatening of the life of our client in 2005, the suspects, in addition to falsely accusing Our Client of being a witch and using witchcraft to trouble them, chased her from her husband’s house”

The petitioner who said her husband, “who was hale and hearty mysteriously died in a farm with his neck region swollen out of proportion”, further raised the alarm that the suspects were now also accusing her of being the killer of their brother, Moses Ikpefua in far away Dublin, Iceland, earlier in February this year. “We, therefore humbly urge you to use your good offices to critically look into this matter and deal with the culprits according to law”, the petitioner urged the IGP.