Breaking News
Translate

Igbinedion University honours Super Eagles ceremonial attire designer

On 12:28 pmIn News, Sports by Urowayino WaramiComments

By Jeremiah Urowayino

In a bid to encourage creativity in Nigeria, the management, staff and students of Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State has honoured one of their students, Mr. Esimaje Awani , the official designer of the  ceremonial attire  that the  Nigerian team wore during the opening ceremony of the  2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Management  of the university in a statement signed  by its Vice Chancellor, Rev, Eghosa Osaghae , said ‘’ it is even more remarkable  that the ceremonial attire designed and produced for the Supper Eagles  by Mr. Esimaje Awani won the best ceremonial attire of the tournament.

Esimaje Awani

“We commend Awani for this glorious feat and acknowledge the honour that he has done to Igbinedion University as an undergraduate Law student of the university.

” Awani has exemplified the creativity and entrepreneurship which is the core of our academics in Igbinedion University and  in  view of this outstanding achievement, Awani has been  appointed an IUO  Ambassador with all the rights and privileges’’.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.