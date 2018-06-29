Igbinedion University honours Super Eagles ceremonial attire designer

By Jeremiah Urowayino

In a bid to encourage creativity in Nigeria, the management, staff and students of Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State has honoured one of their students, Mr. Esimaje Awani , the official designer of the ceremonial attire that the Nigerian team wore during the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Management of the university in a statement signed by its Vice Chancellor, Rev, Eghosa Osaghae , said ‘’ it is even more remarkable that the ceremonial attire designed and produced for the Supper Eagles by Mr. Esimaje Awani won the best ceremonial attire of the tournament.

“We commend Awani for this glorious feat and acknowledge the honour that he has done to Igbinedion University as an undergraduate Law student of the university.

” Awani has exemplified the creativity and entrepreneurship which is the core of our academics in Igbinedion University and in view of this outstanding achievement, Awani has been appointed an IUO Ambassador with all the rights and privileges’’.