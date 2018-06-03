ICPC secures two-year jail term for accused over fake medical report

For being in possession of fake medical reports from a Maitama, Abuja district hospital, a woman, Miss Inaku Victoria Oko, has been convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment by Justice Olukayode A. Adeniyi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



Miss Oko was brought before the court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and accused of procuring a fake medical report in the name of one Aniukwu Richard Chinonso, which was intended to enable him to travel to India for medical treatment.

The Commission, in a 4-count charge, said that the convict also procured a fake chemical pathology laboratory report form in the name of the same Chinonso, which was intended to support a visa application that would enable to him travel abroad,

The offences on which she was convicted violated Section 363 of the Penal Code CAP, 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja 2006 and punishable under section 364 of the same law.

Part of the counts reads: “That you Oko Victoria Inaku (f), on the 29th of October, 2014 or thereabouts, at the Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, made a false document to wit: Medical Report in the name of one Aniukwu Richard Chinonso, allegedly signed by a doctor in the hospital, knowing same to be forged and intending that the same shall be dishonestly used as genuine to support a visa application to enable Aniukwu Richard Chinonso (now at large) to travel to India for medical treatment and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 363 and punishable under section 364 of the Penal Code CAP, 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja 2006.”

Miss Oko was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail without an option of fine on each of the four counts. The sentences will run concurrently.