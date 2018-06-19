Iceland sends Ikeme ‘get well soon’ message

Iceland national team have shown their support for Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme before both teams meet at the Volgograd Arena on Friday.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side will take on the Super Eagles for their group D second fixture on Friday.

The Wolves goalkeeper was diagnosed with acute leukaemia after abnormal blood tests were returned during the club’s pre-season medical testing.

Ikeme, currently on his way to recovery, last played for the Super Eagles in their 2-1 win over Zambia in October 2016 and did not travel with the team to Russia. Nigeria will be aiming for maximum points against Iceland after suffering a 2-0 loss to Croatia in their Group D match. Iceland on their part, held Argentina to a 1-1 draw and are placed third in the group while the Super Eagles sit at the bottom of the log.