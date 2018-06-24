How to recover our belongings from the enemies, by Lazarus Muoka

Joshua 18:3 says: “And Joshua said unto the children of Israel, how long are you slack to go, to possess the land which the Lord God of your father has given you. How long will you be there?”

Children of God over and over again remain destitute of many things which it is the will of God that they should enjoy, and which with the right attitude they might enjoy. Sometimes this slackness in enjoying what have been bequeathed to them could be attributed to fear of the unknown vis-à-vis loosing what they had already gotten. When the Israelites exhibited this flabbiness in possessing what belonged to them, Joshua queried such lackadaisical min-dset and cautioned against it, and by this position stirred the Israelites up to take possess-ion of their lots.

Same concern is being raised today asking how long it will take you, a child of God to possess your possession. How long will you delay to take what belongs to you? The time is now. You must go at once, because Joshua and Caleb said they should go at once. As you mention anything to God in prayer today; you shall have it. Just ask God by simple prayer, ‘where is your child’ if you need a child. Or ‘where is the blessing He promised for your business-es if you want business boom. If you don’t have faith just be-lieve that God is real and can-not disappoint you, am assur-ing you, you will get what you are looking for.

If you can stand upon the word of God today and pray by faith, all that you have lost in business, health, family, etc will be recovered in Jesus name. And if it appears that there is one enemy running away, run-ning too fast and just say now let the angel of God overtake him and arrest him, and claim that you recover what you have stolen in Jesus name, and they can never run faster than the angel.

1 Corinthians 3:21 says: “Therefore let no man glory in men. For all things are yours;” If the earth is of the Lord and the fullness thereof and we are the children of God, you must believe if we act in line with that scripture it shall be ours.

Genesis 13:15, 17 says: “For all the land which thou seest, to thee will I give it and to thy seed forever…Arise, walk through the land in the length of it and in the breadth of it; for I will give it unto thee”

The Scripture says all the land you see shall be given to you, which means you have to see something before you go after them. God said I have shown you the land, that you must walk through it in the length of it and in the breadth of it which means since God has promised you that all these things belong to you, you should therefore know what belongs to you and lay claim to it and God will bring it to pass in Jesus name.

This is the word of God that must come to fulfillment. It is not the word of mortal man that dies at the end of the man. Whatever you are looking for belongs to you. God has given them to you, and as you claim it today it shall be yours in Je-sus name. So, you must pursue after those things that God has bequeathed to you just like Da-vid pursued after them and re-covered all. So we must pursue like David, Moses, Joshua, Cal-eb, and deal with all the enem-ies on our way and all the enem-ies that are standing against us.

All those that are occupying our blessing whether spiritually or physically must be dealt with like David. We must not fold our hands and be at the defence, we must pursue in prayers, in season and out of season. Pray without season and go after what God has given to you.