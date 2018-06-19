House aspirant tasks FG on free, fair elections

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—A Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for Ndokwa East constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Chukwumah Ugbomah, has told the Federal Government to demonstrate its sincerity in declaring June 12 as the new Democracy Day by ensuring a free and fair election in the 2019 polls.

Ugbomah, in a statement yesterday, said: “I admonish those in positions of authority to ensure that the mistakes that turned the joys of June 12 1993, to sorrow is never repeated again at any level of our polity. Let the people decide. Let the votes count.

“June 12 is also emblematic of our collective quest for freedom, freedom from military autocracy, freedom from coercion and despotism, freedom even from the internal enemies of this country.

“By elevating the acclaimed winner of the June 12 election to the highest cadre of national honour posthumously, we have again reassured our people that there is a coming order that will respect the wishes of the people in a free, fair and credible contest.”