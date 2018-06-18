Homes, schools, others destroyed as rainstorm hits Bauchi

By Suzan Edeh

Residents of Bauchi metropolis, yesterday, continued to count their losses following Saturday night’s rainstorm that wreaked havoc in the state capital.

Although there was no confirmation of loss of lives, some sources said many lives were lost while properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Vanguard learned that the whirlwind that preceded the rain started at about 4p.m., as residents were still celebrating Eid-el Fitri.

By the time the rain subsided many houses were badly damaged, trees uprooted and cars covered by blown off roofs.

Damaged

Areas of the town that were worst hit are Gombe Road, Kofar Dumi, Wuntin-Dada and Yelwa, where buildings and other structures including schools were pulled down, causing deaths and injuries to people.

The family of Bauchi State correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Kaigama, narrowly escaped death when their apartment collapsed, following the rainstorm.

Kaigama said his wife, two children and an in-law were in the sitting room of his Wuntin Dada residence in Bauchi metropolis, when the rain started. He was out on official duty.

His words: “Suddenly, the wind and rain became stronger, forcing the walls of our compound and bedroom to collapse.

“However, the parlour, where my wife and the children were sitting, was not affected. But I can tell you, it was a narrow escape.”

He said some of his valuables were destroyed, but thanked God for sparing the lives of his family members.

“My family members are squatting with neighbours, but I am still putting up in the partially collapsed structure,” said Kaigama.

Red Cross reacts

Speaking with newsmen, the Bauchi State Communication Coordinator of Red Cross, Hajia Asma’u Tijjani Umar, said the level of devastation in the disaster was alarming.

Hajia Asma’u Umar said immediately after the storm, the society swung into action to give first aid to the affected people and communities in the state capital.

The Red Cross official called on the affected people to give out information to relevant organisations to enable them compile the losses incured in the disaster.