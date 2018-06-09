Hi-Life Fest 2018: Winners share over N6m prize money

BY AYO ONIKOYI

The Hi-Life Fest 2018 talent hunt show which began few months ago has now ended on a winning note as a total of nine winners emerged from the two categories of Igbo highlife music and cultural dance, for which all of the winners were presented with cash prize totaling N6, 600,000.

The winner in the highlife music category, Dons Ifeanyi, a Musician from Anambra State was presented with a cheque of N2m prize money even as he was decorated as the Hi-Life fest 2018 King. Also, the winner in the cultural dance category, Umuchiziri dance group had their leader, Chuzzy Anene presented with their first prize money of N2m and equally decorated as Life Royalty dance group, amidst wild jubilation by the team members.

Meanwhile, the 1st runner up in the highlife music category, Chuks Arthur Uwazie was presented with a cheque of N500,000. Kalapi Ojuka, who came third, also got N400,000 as compensation, not forgetting Obiajulu Adachi and Agbom Emannuel who got compensated with N300,000 and N200,000 as 4th and 5th respectively

As for the 2nd runner up in the cultural dance category, Kanaowo Cultural dance Group, from Port-Harcourt, received their cheque of N500,000, while the 3rd runner up group, Asinodrick Cultural dance Group, received N400,000, in all ramifications, a keenly contested cultural dance competition indeed.

During an initial interview with Dons Ifeanyi before the winners were announced, he had expressed confidence about winning the competition, stating that his trust was in God and he hoped to win.

“Tonight, I put my trust in God and I know He will do it. I am going to win. From here on tonight, I know I am going to become Hilife Fest King by God’s grace. And when that happens, I will establish my musical career with the prize money of N2 million and I will be eternally grateful to Nigeria Breweries if that happens”, he said.

True to his words, afterwards when his name had been announced as winner in the highlife music category, the reporter interviewed him again and he could not hide his joy. He stated that he is filled with gratitude to God and thanked Life Continental for putting such a competition together, pledging that the brand will not regret picking him as their HiLife Fest King.

Sharing with us how they intend to spend their respective winning money, most of the winners said they would plough the money back into their trade, which is singing and drumming by getting more instruments to better their singing careers.

The 1st runner up in the highlife music category, Chuks Arthur, from Owerri, Imo State noted that what he hopes to do with the money is confidential, but he will not fail to commend Nigeria Breweries for coming up with such a wonderful competition that has come to give so many young up and coming musicians hope for the future.

“I am grateful to God for making me a winner that is going home with N500,000 today, and to Life Continental Beer, I really duff my hat for you. This is because Nigeria Breweries is the only company I have ever seen in all my life that wants to elevate Indigenous young up and coming musicians. They are so unique.” Pointing out further, he said “As we know, there are so many talented musicians out there but nobody is really ready to help them. I appreciate Life Continental Beer for organizing this HiLife Fest talent hunt show.”

With the conclusion of this year’s competition, where over 700 contestants were screened, it is expected that that the 2019 edition will attract more contestants. This will mean more opportunities for the young and talented musicians who have no platform for stardom. HiLife Fest is an initiative of Life Continental lager beer which is brewed to golden standard by the master brewers; Nigerian Breweries Plc.