Herdsmen killings: Thousands of Catholics protest in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Angered by the spate of killings by suspected herdsmen, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony Obinna, yesterday, led thousands of Catholic priests and faithful on a protest against the killings.

The Catholic priests marched from Villa Maria along Wethedral Road to Assumpta Cathedral Church, in Owerri, Imo State.

Obinna said: “We have been living together as brothers and sisters. We have witnessed inter-tribal marriages in this country, but now you can see how killings by herdsmen have brought pains, sorrow to many families in this country.

“At this point, the President should know that he must be a father to everyone and not to a section of people. We are in Nigeria, and should be seen as one. The way things are going, you hardly believe that we have left the military era.

“The issue of governance is very key to the development of this country. We are against the use of money to induce voters. We say no to thuggery and encourage Nigerians to go and register and have their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, to choose the right persons to be in the positions of authority.

“We also use this opportunity to condemn the style of governance where a leader must starve the governed just to get followers.”