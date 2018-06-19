Help us solve farmers/herdsmen problems, former SGF Ahmed tells surveyors

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Yayale Ahmed, on Tuesday, called on surveyors to use their skills to provide lasting solution to land disputes in Nigeria.

In his keynote address, during the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Mr. Ahmed charged surveyors to use proper surveying and mapping techniques, to bring an end to farmers/herdsmen crisis.

“The vice president recently organized a forum for finding the solution to Nigeria’s economic and social problems. But without proper surveying and mapping, everything will amount to nothing.

Mr. Ahmed continued “I am calling on every relevant stakeholder in the built environment and elsewhere, to synergize with the NIS to develop a home-grown strategy for solving our internal problems”.

Declaring the meeting open, the executive governor of Bauchi state, Bar. Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar thanked the organizers for holding such a historic event in Bauchi.

He also promised to establish the office of the Surveyor General of Bauchi state to create a better relationship between the government and the people on land matters.

“I am grateful to the organizers of this programme for holding this historic event in Bauchi, which also happens to be the first time in the northeast”

“I am giving you my assurances that we will work with your association, and create the office of the Surveyor General of Bauchi state to promote a better relationship between the government and the good people of Bauchi state” the governor added.

The governor used to opportunity to pitch to the participants to visit Yankari Game Reserve and other beautiful sites in Bauchi before the end of their meeting.