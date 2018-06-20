Heavens won’t fall if you take bold decisions, CJN tells judges

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA— Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, yesterday, charged judges and other judicial officers in the country to take decisions as heavens will not fall.

Swearing in Justice Abdu Adamu Kafarati as the substantive Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Onnoghen said the judiciary would stand behind any judicial officer hounded for taking bold and courageous decisions that have constitutional backing.

According to him, the judiciary would remain an arbiter between executive and legislative arms of government.

He said: “Don’t run away from your responsibility, remain courageous and firm. Since God has made it possible for you to be in this position, do what you have to do at the right time. Be bold and courageous. The heavens did not fall in times of old and it will not fall now.

“So I urge you as the Chief Judge as well as all other judicial officers to take decisions, heavens will not fall. The Nigerian judiciary will always do the best to ensure that we remain the arbiter between the other two arms of government and the citenzry.”

Maintaining that the swearing-in of Justice Kafarati will bring stability at the Federal High Court, the CJN, urged the new CJ to respect his oath of office.

He said: “I don’t have to remind you of the oath you have just taken. That oath has been your life since you became a judicial officer. You have no other constituency, so continue to abide by it.”