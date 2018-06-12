GWA Foundation’s lifeline for Alzheimers patients

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—Gabi Williams Alzheimer’s Foundation, GWAF, in collaboration with Hotel Moorhouse – MGallery Sofitel and Arts in Medicine Project will today launch the Fête de la Musique/ Art for Alzheimer’s disease project to celebrate alzheimer’s and brain awareness month in Nigeria.

At the event in Lagos, Dr Osigwe Agabi of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH will educate young visual artists on the basics of Alzheimer’s disease.

The project will feature three sequential phases, pre-art workshop and a health presentation; art workshop and exhibition; and a classical music concert.

The group disclosed that with support from the visual artists, art workshops will take place at selected elderly care homes across Lagos for persons with Alzheimer’s disease from June 15th to 16th. Finally, on 20th of June, at Hotel Moorhouse, Ikoyi, an art exhibition of works created, alongside a classical music concert by Vesta Ensemble, will be held.

“Art therapy provides patients with a non-verbal mode of expression through an intuitive graphical visual presentation, which helps the patients vent negative emotions and alleviate behavioral and psychological symptoms, thereby improving the quality of life.

“Also, participatory art encourages interaction between young people, care givers and Alzheimer’s/ Dementia patients. Through this unique project, GWAF aims to increase the joy of people with Alzheimer’s disease, raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, reduce the stigmatization of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and showcase the ability of persons with Alzheimer’s disease to continue to live an active life after diagnosis.”