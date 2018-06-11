Gunshots rock Delta community as Police, youths clash

By Perez Brisibe

EKU—THERE was pandemonium yesterday afternoon, at Eku community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, following a clash between youths of the community and security operatives said to be attached to Presco Oil Plc.

Speaking on the incident, a security source in the community disclosed that youths from the community had tried to attack a team of policemen, who were having a confrontation with a youth from the community.

So other policemen from the Presco base stormed the scene of the incident to rescue their colleagues.

Confirming the incident when contacted, Chief Felix Okotie, spokesperson to the President-General of Eku community, Chief Joseph Ukueku, accused the security operatives of causing tension in the community by shooting sporadically into the air.

He said: “A team of policemen attached to Presco, while driving recklessly, almost hit one Okpara Lucky, son of the paramount ruler of the community, who queried their actions.

“While the confrontation ensued, youths from the community accosted them only for the policemen to radio their colleagues, who stormed the scene shooting sporadically.

“It took the intervention of some traditional chiefs in the community to calm the situation.”

….PRESCO denies shooting incident

The management of Presco Oil Plc, however, denied reports that some security operatives shot sporadically during a clash with youths.

Presco’s Public Affairs Manager, Mr. Tony Uwajeh, said: “I have contacted all the personnel in the area and they said there is nothing like that.

“It is fast becoming a trend that somebody would just wake up and say this and that about Presco and this is giving the company a bad name.”

Efforts to speak with Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, were fruitless as at press time.