Gunmen rob, rape NYSC member in Bayelsa

An unidentified female member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, was reportedly raped by a gang of robbers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, who were engaged in house-to-house robbery at the Yenizuegene suburb of Yenagoa, attacked the corps member’s apartment located in the area in the early hours of Sunday.

The robbers, numbering about three, were said to have stormed the area at about 3a.m. and fired several gunshots into the air to scare away members of a vigilance group, whose members were only carrying sticks and cutlasses.

They were said to have robbed the victim of her mobile phones, cash and other valuables and later raped her.

The hoodlums, according to sources, capitalised on the blackout in the area to carry out the crime.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they took turns on the victim despite her pleas for mercy.

“She has, however, been taken to the hospital for treatment,” the source added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and said three robbers were involved in the crime.

Butswat noted that the victim also made useful statement on the identities of the robbers, adding that the Police immediately launched a manhunt on them.