GTBank Masters Cup: King’s College, Igbobi College set for final

Queens College Yaba are set to clash with Ansar-Ud Deen Girls High School Itire in the final of the 2018 GTBank Masters Cup billed for the Agege Stadium today.

In the boys category, King’s College Lagos and Igbobi College will meet at the same venue later tomorrow to decide who emerges the 2018 GTBank Masters Cup champions.

In the semifinal matches played Tuesday at the same venue, Girls defending champions, Queens College, Yaba defeated Ansar-Ud-Deen College Isolo by a lone goal, while Atlantic Hall, Epe lost to Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls’ High School, Itire 3-1.

In the male category, King’s College, Lagos triumphed over Anwar-Ul-Islam Model College, Agege 1-0. The second semifinal saw an age old rivalry rekindled as Igbobi College, Yaba clashed with 2017 Champions St Finbarr’s College, Akoka. On this occasion however, Igbobi College was victorious with a 2-0 win.

Queens College has been the dominant force in the female category winning 5 times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017) while Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls High School, Itire emerged winners in 2013. Other past winners in the male category include Eko Boys High School, Mushin (2014); St. Gregory’s College, Ikoyi (2015); Greensprings Schools, Lekki (2016); and St Finbarr’s College, Akoka (2017).

