Group urges more media circumspection as 2019 approaches

The Buhari Patriotic Movement has warned the media to be more circumspect as the 2019 General Elections approach.

Movement (BPM) calls on the media to be more circumspect in their reports as the 2019 general elections draw closer. Historically, the media has been an important pillar of democratic successes recorded in this country.

As 2019 draws nearer and people become more entrenched in their partisan political views, the media will be increasingly called upon to play their constitutional role of society watchdog and the institution vested with the power to hold the government and political actors accountable for their promises as well as their actions.BPM calls on the media to be more cautious in treating information as they become more readily available from different partisan sources and in all situations they should provide a good context and background to stories to enable citizens make informed choices on them.

The media has sacrificed a lot for the successes recorded in the previous and current democratic dispensations in Nigeria. Numerous journalists were victims of political assassinations, detentions without trial, forced exile and loss of jobs through proscription of media houses. Therefore, the media has an important stake like any other institution in the society to protect the gains of this democratic dispensation. The Buhari Patriotic Movement (BPM) is a group of Nigerians with members in all the states of the federation. We strive for a new Nigeria where the resources of the country are accessible and used for the good of majority of Nigerians and not for the benefit of a privileged few. We support any Nigerian that shares a similar vision with us”.