Group tasks SPDC on relief materials to spill affected communities

By Akpokona Omafuaire

The leadership of Iduwini National Movement for Peace and Development (INMPD) is calling on SPDC to change their deteriorating pipelines, as well as to provide more relief materials to the spill affected communities in Iduwini Kingdom of Bayelsa and Delta states of Nigeria.

It is quite worrisome that, the Transramos pipeline spill that occurred at Obi-gbene, Boutobo and Odimodi communities respectively in Iduwini kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area have gravely affected the people making them vulnerable to hunger and other unbearable plights.

Also, the spillage occurred in Aghoro 1 and 2 communities, Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, making it look like a premeditated ploy by SPDC to impoverish our people. Other spill affected communities were Kandangha, Letugbene, Ofougbene, Burutu, Agedi Zion, Forcados, Yeye, Isiayegbene and Beniboye just to mention few, we call on SPDC to do the needful by providing more relief materials.

What SPDC has shown to the public is that, they don’t care about our people’s live, rather they are obsessed in exploiting our resources, we are pained by their outdated style, we urge SPDC to restrain from this pattern because we cannot condone their overdue excesses.