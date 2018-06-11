Group accuses Mimiko of plans to destabilize Labour Party

By Yinka Ajayi

A group within the Labour Party, ‘The Concerned LP Group’ has accused the immediate past Governor of Ondo state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of working to destabilize the party.

Speaking during a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo state, Chairman of the Group, Alhaji Waheed Enilolobo said, ” we are worried with the recent moves of Dr. Mimiko to destabilize our party.

What is ordinarily expected of him is to help reconcile Dr. Mike Omotosho and Abdulkadir Abdulsalam. Unfortunately, he has not done anything of such but merely interested in bulldozing his way into our party by all means”.

The leader of wondered wondered what Mimiko stand to benefit from his second coming to the Labour Party.

“This is a man that used our party to get to power in Ondo state only to dump the party for the PDP in his self seeking quest. We don’t even have any problem with his second coming, except that his determination to destabilize our party in his quest to hijack the party structure is most worrisome to say the least” said Eniololobo.

In the same vein, Secretary of the group, Mallam Hassan Mohammed took a swipe said, ” we have it on good authority that only a scanty number of Mimiko’s aides and appointees have agreed to follow him to the Labour Party because of his known deceitful and slippery nature.

There should be a limit to the excesses of human beings in a desperate bid for political relevance. There is also a limit to the level to which a group of people can take people for a ride. Our group do not have any issues with Mimiko people joining us, but we are only opposed to his resolve to cause crisis and confusion in our party for selfish motives”.

A female member of the ‘Concerned LP Group’, Yetunde Raji added:‎ “We need to ask Mimiko what he wants from our party this time. After all, God has been kind enough to him by helping him to occupy important political positions in this country.

The man should please allow Dr. Mike Omotosho to continue his good work as our national chairman and not bring crisis to our party that is known for peace and love” said Raji.