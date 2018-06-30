Govt to demolish buildings erected on water ways in Kano

Kano – The Kano State Government says it will demolish buildings that are erected on water ways across the metropolis to avoid flooding.



Dr Ali Makoda, the state Commissioner for Environment, stated this on Saturday after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Kano.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye, Makoda, expressed concern about the situation of some houses built on water ways, saying that it posed a lot of risk to lives and property.

“We can’t sit back and watch our environment get ruined by some people’s negligence and selfishness,’’ he said.

He explained that the state government would keep an eye on such structures and take the necessary measures.

He said that Kano had been suffering a lot from flood whenever it rained due to many reasons, including building on water ways, which needed to be addressed.(NAN)