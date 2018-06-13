Gov’s wife donates drugs to indigent women, children

ENUGU—WIFE of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi in keeping with her commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state, especially the lowly and under-privileged women and children, yesterday donated drugs to the state’s Ministry of Health for distribution to the 17 local government areas to assist in the forthcoming Free Maternal and Child Health week.

Donating the drugs, Mrs. Ugwuanyi disclosed that the action was in furtherance of her utmost desire to assist the indigent people, especially women and children who are sick, through her pet project – Ugo Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF).

The drugs, namely Multi Vitamins for pregnant women; Albendazole tablets for de-worming of children and Vitamin A supplements, according to the First Lady, were received from her donor partner, the Vitamin Angel. She explained that U-TOLF has been in existence prior to her becoming the governor’s wife, adding that both parties (U-TOLF and Vitamin Angel) have sustained a long working relationship based on trust, honesty and goodwill.

She said: “We are here to donate drugs we received from our donor partner, the Vitamin Angel, to the Enugu State Ministry of Health for onward distribution to the 17 local government councils of the state. The drugs will assist them in the forthcoming Free Maternal and Child Health week.

“When we are doing this, we are not only helping the state but the nation and you must not be in government before you can help somebody.”