Governors to meet security chiefs

Abuja – Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have resolved to meet with security chiefs to evolve a holistic solution to insecurity challenges confronting the country.



Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, who is also Chairman of the Forum, made this known while briefing newsmen after their meeting which ended in the early hours of Thursday in Abuja.

Yari said that the governors also condemned Sunday’s attacks in Plateau State and called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

“The forum strongly condemned recent attacks in Plateau State and the spate of insecurity in the country.

“Members commiserated with the government and people of Plateau and other states, including victims who were caught in transit travelling to and from neighbouring states.

“Governors unanimously called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the attacks and resolved to find a quick and common solution to the security crises.

“The forum resolved to pay a condolence visit to Plateau State to commiserate with the government and people of the state.’’

According to Yari, the governors commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo for their quick response and visit to Plateau, to sympathise with the people of the state.

He equally commended Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau for the way he handled the situation.

Yari added that the governors would continue to engage with the Federal Government, leadership of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other relevant agencies to safeguard Nigeria’s energy security.

“We will continue to engage with the Federal Government, the leadership of NNPC, Director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the NCS, and other security agencies to curb hoarding, diversion, smuggling and illegal hike in ex-depot or retail pump price, to safeguard Nigeria’s energy security,’’ he said.

He also reiterated the resolution of the governors to implement the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply and distribution monitoring system in each state.

Yari explained that the concern of the governors was not majorly on subsidies but to know the actual number of litres being exported or imported daily.

“The governors acknowledged the importance of broadband deployment for both economic development and revenue generation.

“The governors also pledged to work closely with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and infrastructure companies to remove the impediments to broadband deployment, including unifying right of way charges and addressing multiple regulations and multiple taxation,’’ Yari said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum received briefing on “Energy Security and Cross-Border Leakages; effects on Remittances to the Federation Account’’ by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, and the Director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Henry Ikem Obi.

Baru, according Yari, was represented by the Chief Executive, Downstream, NNPC, while Mr Idris Abdulraham, Team Leader, Terminal Operation, DPR, stood in for Obi.

The Forum also received presentations from the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, on broadband deployment in Nigeria. (NAN)