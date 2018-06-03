Governor Okowa mourns former ICPC boss, Justice Akanbi

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday, expressed grief over the death of pioneer Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Justice Mustapha Akanbi, who died at the age of 85 years.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, described the late Akanbi, Wakili of Ilorin, as an incorruptible, forthright and virtuous jurist whose rulings where hardly disputed while on the bench.

“The late Justice Akanbi would be remembered for his contributions to the fight against impunity in the country.

Okowa noted: “He was an incorruptible jurist whose judgements could hardly be faulted while on the bench. During his spell as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), he fought corruption with uncommon passion and courage and sincerity of purpose.

He lauded the late Akanbi’s many contributions to the development of his immediate community, state in particular, and the country in general.

The Governor commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Kwara State, and urged them to be consoled by the virtues of integrity and patriotism of the late jurist.