Government’s Urgent Intervention: Chevy view estate on verge of drowning

Residents of Chevy View Estate, Lekki , have appealed to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for assistance in completing the 450 metre canal in the estate to avoid being drowned by the torrential rain projected to be higher this year.

The canal which was unwittingly channelled into the estate by the previous administration of Lagos during the expansion Lekki- Expressway, has gulped over 80 million naira from the pockets of the residents.

The residents have also pleaded with Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, IKEDC, to install the transformers that has been laying in the estate for a long while.

Situated opposite Chevron Oil Company, the residents have made significant developments in transforming a once flood prone, swampy estate into one of the best in the area, all by themselves.

All major infrastructures that are responsibilities of the government are being borne by the residents.

Chairman of the Chevy View Residents Association, Mr. Chris Onyekwere, while taking reporters around the estate lamented the lack luster attitude of government towards their plight, even though different government agencies turn up demanding different kinds of levies which they dutifully comply with as good residents and citizens of the State.

According to him: “Our major challenge is power and the canal. We are appealing to the IKEDC, to come and install the transformers that has been laying in our estate for a long while.

“We are also appealing to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to come to our rescue in completing the canal in our estate. The Lekki-Epe Expressway expansion raised the roads and the channelling of all the water was diected towards this estate.

“Lagos State government is aware of all our issues. We have complained several times. The expectation for this year’s rain made us to take proactive efforts in building the canal, which has taken over 80 million naira from the residents of this estate. No assistance from any government.

“All major roads and canals have been funded by the residents of this estate. The 450 metres canal is our hope to avoid being drown and submerged by the flood when the rain starts. We are appealing for to government to come to our aid. We pay our taxes.” He said

During tour of the estate, workers and heavy duty equipment were all over the place with serious work going on in the construction of multi-million-naira canal to regulate the massive flood. whenever the rains pour as well as roads construction;

A breakdown of the residents’ financial commitment to these projects from 2017 to date are broken down as follows: Dr Udo Ugo road Project cost N7,406,887.50, Hammed Kasumu culvert project cost N 19,945,300,

Hammed Kasumu road project in progress but spent so far is N5,940,000, Udeco Medical road project cost N33,700,141,65, Udeco Medical drainage system cost N15,767,100, William Onoh drainage system with contract value of N64, 000,000 presently under construction.