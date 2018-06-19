Gov poll: Discord, dangerous for Osun APC—Speaker

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—SPEAKER of the Osun State House of Assembly, Dr. Najeem Salaam has charged leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to put the interest of the party first, saying creating discord and rough politicking can only result in a lose-lose situation for everyone.

Dr. Salaam made this remark while receiving party women leaders across all local governments in the state, in an audience at his official residence in Osogbo.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Goke Butika, Salaam said: “Our party must be perceived as accommodating and sensitive to the three zones of the state, in order to create a sense of belonging for all manner of people who are in politics from the zones. This must be done in such a way that the interest of the party must be placed above the narrow interest of certain individuals.

“Our party should not be made a pariah in any of the zones and the ember of discord must not be fanned by desperate supporters of all aspirants, particularly on social media.”