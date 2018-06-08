Gov. Obiano presents buses to Ojukwu varsity, 3 other agencies

Awka – Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has presented four brand new 18-seater buses to three strategic agencies in the state.

They are Society for Equity, Justice and Peace (SEJUP); the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA); the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, and Anambra Economic Think Tank (ANETT).



A statemnt on Friday in Awka stated that the vehicles were handed over to the agencies at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia near Awka on Thursday.

The statement, issued by Mr James Eze, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, reported Obiano as saying that the buses would assist the agencies in effective execution of their jobs.

Obiano said specifically that the bus presented to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University was basically for security purposes.

“Security is our priority, especially among students. I want you to consolidate on the security we have provided in the state.

The governor, however, urged them to make judicious use of the buses, to serve the purpose for which they were presented.

Responding, the Managing Director, Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Mr Amaechi Okwuosa, commended the governor for his “giant strides” in providing adequate facilities to aid productivity.

While promising to utilise the buses effectively, Okwuosa stressed that Gov. Obiano had surpassed previous administrations in spreading developments across the state. (NAN)