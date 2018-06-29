Masari decorates late Yar’Adua’s orderly with SP rank

…100 inspectors to ASP

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has decorated former orderly to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and presently Chief Police Security Officer to government house, DSP Usman Mamman with a new rank of Superintendent of Police – SP.

This was as another 100 Inspectors were decorated with Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP ranks by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Wakili.

Governor Masari was assisted by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, in charge of operations, Alasan Mohammed to decorate, Mamman from Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP to SP.

Usman Mamman had in the past served as orderly to late president Umar Musa Yar’adua, when the later was Governor of Katsina state from 1999 to 2003.

Usman Mamman, an indigene of Dutsen Kura/Hayin Jere in kafur local government had also served in various police divisions and commands before his present position as chief police security officer in the government house, Katsina.

In a related development, the Police Commissioner, CP Wakili told the newly promoted officers to shun corruption, not to take laws into their hands and to discharge their duties without fear of favour.

According to him, “Eschew corruption. It is not right, not supported by religion. It is categorized as sin. Corruption is described by laws of the land as crime punishable fine or prison sentence.

“Run away from corruption. It will soil us and our families.