Gov Emmanuel to reshuffle cabinet

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Indications have emerged of the impending dissolution of the state executive council by the Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.



Sources told Vanguard in Uyo that no fewer than six commissioners may be axed. While some may be booted out as a result of disloyalty, others will go as they are seeking elective positions in their various constituencies.

Since he took up reins of governance in 2015, the governor has carried out cabinet shake-up on two occasions.

It was also gathered that the governor would inaugurate coordinators in the seven federal constituencies of the state to spearhead his re-election bid.

A government source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the governor will definitely dissolve the cabinet anytime from now.”

From what I know, six commissioners may likely be dropped. Some of them are going as a result of disloyalty, while others are eyeing elective positions in the areas. Again, the governor will appoint some coordinators who will coordinate the activities for his re-election in their various constituencies. Although his re-election is not a do -or -dies affair, he is not taking any chances as far the issue of his re-election is concerned.”

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, did not pick his call nor respond to inquiry on the issue.

It will be recalled that the governor while addressing reporters’ penultimate week sued for mutual support and urged politicians in the state to play by the rules.