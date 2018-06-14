It is good to see the great, dynamic work Obaseki is doing – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday in Edo State, commended the private sector-led economic expansion in Edo State under Governor Godwin Obaseki.



Prof. Osinbajo gave the commendation at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 1800 housing-unit Emotan Gardens, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said, “It is good to see the great and dynamic work the governor is doing. I was in Auchi recently to commission the Edo Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd. I was in this local government for the Benin Industrial Park. I commend the governor and MIXTA Africa for this excellent idea.”

He lauded the governor’s investment drive and the increased participation of the private sector in the state’s economy.

Chairman, Board of Directors, MIXTA Africa, Eddy Eguavoen, said that the firm was excited about the partnership with the Edo State Government on the project, noting that from his experience with other governments across Africa, Edo State government’s support for the private sector is unparallel.

According to him, “Our experience has been remarkable. I want to assure Nigerians and those in the diaspora that this project will be delivered with the quality and standards that MIXTA Africa is known for.”

Governor Obaseki said that the project is the realisation of his campaign to turn the state into an economic hub, noting that the project is in line with the pledge to revive the state’s economy.

He said, “I promised to create 200,000 jobs in the first instance, and some of them were to be in agriculture and construction, among others.

“We realised that housing is also key. Hence, we have re-enacted the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) law and set up a new management. This project is a reflection of the new direction.”

Noting that the state has proven that much can be achieved with the private sector, he said, “I am happy that we have proven that it can be done.

Obaseki added, “This building was put up in record time. I assure you that 80 per cent of materials used for this project was manufactured in Edo State. They will be used for the entire project.

“We are starting a new paradigm. We expect that the houses will sell from between N3 million to N12 million. We are praticalising policies being enunciated in Abuja.”

Former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, noted that the Vice President’s visits to Edo State indicate that the Edo economy is on track with Obaseki as governor.

Oshiomhole maintained that the VP’s visits, the third since Obaseki assumed office, have always been to commission or kick-start economic projects that will propel growth and development and not for tea party.

“These visits confirm that Obaseki is building on the foundation I have laid for the growth and development of the state.

“I am happy because those that have doubt about our governor now know that we have a credible and a performing governor who is building on our development.”

Oshiomhole added that the governor had assured that he would concentrate on the economy and create jobs for Edo youths, noting “this he has been doing, and has attracted private investors to the state”.

The Vice President also launched the South-South Innovation Hub at the Edo Innovates facility. He also attended the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic, where he and the governor had a chat with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP).