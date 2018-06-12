If God can use a donkey He can use @MBuhari to do the right thing … FFK

The former Minister of ‎Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that if God can use a donkey he can use President Muhammadu Buhari to do the right thing.

Fani-Kayode speaking on his Twitter handle said ‘If God can use a donkey to do the right thing in the Bible then he can use @MBuhari to do the right thing for MKO Abiola and June 12th.Those that are complaining about his gesture should desist from doing so.He did the right thing and we will reward him for it by voting him out.’

