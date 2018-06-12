Breaking News
Translate

If God can use a donkey He can use @MBuhari to do the right thing … FFK

On 1:05 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

The former Minister of ‎Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that if God can use a donkey he can use President Muhammadu Buhari to do the right thing.

Fani-Kayode speaking on his Twitter handle said ‘If God can use a donkey to do the right thing in the Bible then he can use @MBuhari to do the right thing for MKO Abiola and June 12th.Those that are complaining about his gesture should desist from doing so.He did the right thing and we will reward him for it by voting him out.’


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.