GNI takes African Democratic Congress to grass-roots

After adopting African Democratic Congress (ADC) as his political platform, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka popularly referred to as GNI and his supporters are already taking ADC to local government level to create massive awareness for the party with various inaugural meetings across the 20 local government areas of the state.

At one of its inaugural meetings held at Arepo community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, various chieftains of the now rested TBM (The Believe Movement) took turn to enlighten guests and GNI supporters on why they have joined ADC which is believed to be the credible alternative to the ruling party and also the main opposition in both Ogun State.

According to Mr. Olatunji Akinwunmi, a former Believe Movement coordinator in Obafemi Owode Local Government, said: “ADC is a reformed and reinvigorated party, a source of hope and inspiration to millions at home and abroad built on transparency, prudence, accountability, humility, and due process”.

Another chieftain of the party, Alhaji Rafiu Ogunsola, urged residents of Obafemi Owode Local Government to be active politically by joining ADC, saying that the party is open for everybody, especially the youths that want to aspire for various elective positions.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Olawemimo and Alhaji Semiu Ogunbayo, confirmed their believe in GNI, saying that he is governorship aspirant, who understands the challenges of the state with great achievement both in private and public sector.

They urged Ogun State Indigens to get their PVCs and prepare to play their role as citizens by handing over the job to the best man whose experience, intellectual capacity and exposure would take Ogun State back to its rightful position in economical, infrastructural and educational development.

Receiving the ADC members in Magboro/Arepo, Mr. Kunle Isiaka, said infrastructural development of border towns like Arepo, Akute, Mowe, Ibafo, Sango, Akute, Agbara, Ogijo and others is a key part of GNI’s plan if elected and enjoined the people to support GNI and ADC during the 2019 general election.