Glo is 4th among Africa’s brands

Globacom, Nigeria’s telecommunications company, has been declared the fourth in top 10 Most Admired African Brands (unprompted), and fifth in the top 25 Most Admired African Brands (prompted).



This was disclosed in the 2017/2018 Most Admired Brands survey conducted by Brand Africa and published in African Business magazine.

In his reaction to the report, Brand Africa Founder and Chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, noted that Globacom and the other companies showed ”an incredible consistency with 60 percent of the top brands being present in both the unprompted and prompted surveys.”

The brands captured in the surveyinclude Globacom, Dangote, Shoprite, Safaricom, Tusker of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Anbessa.

Ikalafeng further explained that the study was conducted by Brand Africa partners, GeoPoll, leading research firm in emerging markets, with analysis and insights by Kantar TNS, the world’s largest insight information research firm, and Brand Leadership, Africa’s premier branding advisory firm.

According to him, Brand Africa 100 is a valuation and ranking of the best brands in Africa, adding that ”the valuation is a multi-tier royalty relief methodology that blends a brand’s financial performance and consumer admiration to create a unique index and ranking.”

Some of the other African brands that made the top 25 include Jumia and UBA of Nigeria, MTN, DSTV, Tiger Brands and Amarula of South Africa, Econet and Kwese of Zimbabwe, Ankara Clothing of Ghana, Tusker of Kenya, Africell of Gambia and Ecobank of Togo.

The Brand Africa survey also showed that Nike of the USA is the Most Admired foreign brand in Africa. The sports and fitness company was followed by Samsung and Adidas of Germany, Coca-Cola of USA and Apple also of USA.