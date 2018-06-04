Why we’re giving out N1m weekly – StarTimes

When Mr. Tony Fakuade, a 71-year-old StarTimes subscriber emerged as the first N1,000,000 winner in the ongoing StarTimes world cup promo, it was like a dream for him, at least until he got a credit alert from the Pay-Tv company.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard online at the weekend, the Brand & marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede explained the reason behind the decision to reward subscribers with 14 million Naira.

According to him, this initiative is in line with StarTimes promise to give her subscribers “a world cup like no other.”

“We promised to make it a funfair. A World Cup like never before and that’s exactly what we are doing. We are simply rewarding our subscribers and all new customers for choosing to watch the World Cup on our platform.

As at today, 4 subscribers have already won N1million each. When asked what to do to qualify, Elegbede said “Simply buy and activate a new decoder or subscribe for 1 month on any bouquet from as little as N900 or N1,300 to qualify. 2 out of our 4 winners are new subscribers who were randomly selected in a raffle draw.

The promo runs till 31 st July and other prices available include 43-inch StarTimes HD TV for 5 subscribers weekly, 1 year free subscription for 20 subscribers weekly and other branded items.