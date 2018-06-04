Giving back to society through empowerment is supreme– Stephanie Oboh

By Chris Onuoha

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Atils Bakery International Limited, Stephanie Oboh is one person who has explored her capacity at all levels to improve the socioeconomic welfare of young Nigerians.

Ahead of her nomination as a recipient of ‘Africa Achiever’s Award’ coming up in London on July 5, 2018, the delectable entrepreneur and human capital developer in a chat with Vanguard stated that this is coming at the heels of her recognition by the global body towards organising seminars to educate, train and retrain interested participants on various skill acquisition programs in all parts of Nigeria which forms part of her corporate social responsibility CSR of her firm.

With her vast experience in humanity-based programs, Ms. Oboh Stephanie has pursued her career with the sole aim of impacting the lives of innovative youths, the less privilege, physically displaced persons and most importantly, promising Nigerians that are ready to grow. Her love for human capital development and capacity building has earned her awards like the “Peace Achievers Award on Entrepreneurship” among others.

Ms. Oboh has also initiated several empowerment programs that have, and are still improving the welfare of common Nigerians especially for the basic purpose of creating jobs.

“Giving back to society means a lot to me, especially noticing that there are more indigent people among us. There is no better way to impact their life than empowering them to stand on their own and contribute meaningfully to the society,” Stephanie said.

Meanwhile, some beneficiaries of her programs have expressed imperative appreciation for the God-sent inputs of Stephanie Oboh. They confessed that their lives have been better and relevant since they engaged her programs.