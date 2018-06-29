Give me N60,000 or fail to graduate, lover threatens ex-girlfriend

A 25-year-old, Oladimeji Tukur, was on Friday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’

Court in Lagos for allegedly threatening and extorting his ex-girlfriend.



He was, however, released on bail in the sum of N50, 000 after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused one surety in like sum who must be a blood

relation of the accused.

The accused had appeared before the court on a two-count charge of extortion and threat to life.

Police Prosecutor Kehinde Omisakin told the court that the accused committed the offences between June 3 and June 9

within Lagos Magisterial District.

The accused demanded the sum of N60,000 from his ex-girlfriend, Oredola Kayode, threatening that if she failed to give him the

money she would not graduate in the institution where was studying, she said.

She said the accused carried out his threat by sending various text messages via phone no. +15133371194 to the complainant.

The offences contravened Sections 302 and 303 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

Further hearing in the case has been fixed Sept. 3